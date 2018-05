Täna ajaloos 06.05: 36 inimelu nõudnud katastroofiga lõppes õhulaevade võidukäik

6. mai sündmused Eestis:

Ja maailmas:

1719 – Ilmus Daniel Defoe romaan «The Life and strange Surprizing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe of York, Mariner: Who lived Eight and Twenty Years, all alone in an un-inhabited Island on the coast of America, near the Mouth of the Great River of Oroonoque; Having been cast on Shore by Shipwreck, where-in all the Men perished but himself. With An Account how he was at last as strangely deliver'd by Pyrates. Written by Himself». Tuntud lühemalt ka kui lihtsalt «Robinson Crusoe».