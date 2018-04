Korallrahusid võib hukust päästa vaid kiire evolutsioon

An undated handout photo received from ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies on April 19, 2018 shows a mass bleaching event of coral on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. The Great Barrier Reef suffered a "catastrophic die-off" of coral during an extended heatwave in 2016, threatening a broader range of reef life than previously feared, a report revealed on April 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ARC Centre of Excellence for Cor / GREG TORDA

FOTO: GREG TORDA / AFP