Mobiiliandmete uuring: Eesti aktiivsed eakad reisivad üllatavalt palju

epa07270640 A foreign tourist takes photograph at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 09 January 2019. Vietnam's tourism revenue reached around 26.5 billion US dollar, with 15.6 million international and 80 million domestic tourists in 2018, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. Vietnam expects to attract a total of 103 million tourists in 2019. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

FOTO: LUONG THAI LINH / EPA