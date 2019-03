NASA: detsembris toimus ookeani kohal hiiglaslik meteooriplahvatus

More Dec 18 airburst data from https://t.co/R81dQfvWpZ : object was 10m diameter, mass 1400T and impacted with an energy of 173 kT TNT, roughly 1/3 #Chelyabinsk. Impacts with this energy occur somewhere on Earth every few decades on average. #BeringSeaAirburst @westernu @IMOHQ