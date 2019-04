DNA kõneleb: ristisõdijad võitlesid ja surid Lähis-Idas kohalikega külg külje kõrval

Embargoed 16:00 BST Thursday (18-APR-2019 11:00 ET) This image shows the bones of the Crusaders found in a burial pit in Sidon, Lebanon. See National News story NNcrusades.Crusaders married local women, had families and their sons fell in battle as they tried to reclaim the Holy Land for Christianity , a study revealed.But when the Crusades failed and they were pushed out they did not leave a lasting genetic footprint in the region.During the medieval period, hundreds of thousands of Europeans migrated to the Near East to take part in the Crusades, and many of them settled in the newly established Christian states along the Eastern Mediterranean coast. Now the history of the Crusades has been decoded through DNA left behind in nine 13th century Crusaders buried in a pit in Lebanon.

